Editorial: Public-private partnerships for VA projects make great sense
GREAT OMAHA EXAMPLE

Editorial: Public-private partnerships for VA projects make great sense

20190304_new_VAclinic(7) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A public-private partnership, made possible by bipartisan work in Washington, helped shorten the construction time for the new ambulatory care clinic at the Omaha VA hospital. This 2019 photo shows the construction work.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Just over a year ago, Omahans gathered to celebrate a major success story: the dedication of the new, 157,000-square-foot VA ambulatory center.

The event had much to celebrate. Above all, the facility greatly expanded the VA’s ability to meet the needs of Omaha-area veterans. Among the facility’s assets: new exam rooms, an outpatient-surgery suite, a women’s health clinic and more primary care rooms. Female patients have their own waiting and service areas. In all, the new center allows about 400 additional outpatients to receive services each day.

The dedication recognized those advances as well as two others: The project’s cost, at $86 million, wound up more than 28% below the original estimate. And crews completed the construction almost four and a half months early. Such success was a dramatic contrast to the costly, delay-plagued VA project in Aurora, Colorado, widely cited as an example of a federal bureaucratic boondoggle.

What was the key factor enabling such progress in Omaha? A public-private partnership. That cooperative approach produced a highly efficient construction approach and saved significant taxpayer monies. Omaha philanthropists contributed $30 million to the project. Such a practical partnership was made possible under legislation promoted by then-2nd District Rep. Brad Ashford and Sen. Deb Fischer.

Rep. Don Bacon has urged renewal of the 2016 law, and the House recently did the right thing by extending it for five more years. Approval by the Senate is a much-needed follow-up.

Such public-private cooperation could well support additional VA projects in Omaha as well as Project NExT, the proposed teaching hospital on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. For projects of that nature, these partnerships make great sense.

