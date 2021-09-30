Editorial: Public-private partnerships for VA projects make great sense

Just over a year ago, Omahans gathered to celebrate a major success story: the dedication of the new, 157,000-square-foot VA ambulatory center.

The event had much to celebrate. Above all, the facility greatly expanded the VA’s ability to meet the needs of Omaha-area veterans. Among the facility’s assets: new exam rooms, an outpatient-surgery suite, a women’s health clinic and more primary care rooms. Female patients have their own waiting and service areas. In all, the new center allows about 400 additional outpatients to receive services each day.

The dedication recognized those advances as well as two others: The project’s cost, at $86 million, wound up more than 28% below the original estimate. And crews completed the construction almost four and a half months early. Such success was a dramatic contrast to the costly, delay-plagued VA project in Aurora, Colorado, widely cited as an example of a federal bureaucratic boondoggle.

What was the key factor enabling such progress in Omaha? A public-private partnership. That cooperative approach produced a highly efficient construction approach and saved significant taxpayer monies. Omaha philanthropists contributed $30 million to the project. Such a practical partnership was made possible under legislation promoted by then-2nd District Rep. Brad Ashford and Sen. Deb Fischer.