 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Reappointment of Brian Kruse as election commissioner is a sound decision
0 comments

Editorial: Reappointment of Brian Kruse as election commissioner is a sound decision

Election teaser (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Many Douglas County voters used official ballot drop boxes such as this one to return their early ballots. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Brian Kruse has demonstrated impressive professionalism as Douglas County election commissioner, and it’s appropriate that Gov. Pete Ricketts has reappointed him for another four-year term.

Brian Kruse (copy)

Kruse

In an era of heightened public focus on election security, Kruse has shown sound judgment in his decisions involving processes for early voting, precinct management and consumer needs. Acting in concert with Democrat Chris Carithers, the deputy commissioner, Kruse, a Republican, has directed the elections office in the impartial manner that best serves the public, especially given how our country’s polarized politics constantly generates partisan rancor and mistrust.

If Kruse and his colleagues move forward in the 2022 elections with the same sure-handed approach they have used the past four years, Douglas County voters can have confidence in the integrity of our election system.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert