Editorial: Reappointment of Brian Kruse as election commissioner is a sound decision

Brian Kruse has demonstrated impressive professionalism as Douglas County election commissioner, and it’s appropriate that Gov. Pete Ricketts has reappointed him for another four-year term.

In an era of heightened public focus on election security, Kruse has shown sound judgment in his decisions involving processes for early voting, precinct management and consumer needs. Acting in concert with Democrat Chris Carithers, the deputy commissioner, Kruse, a Republican, has directed the elections office in the impartial manner that best serves the public, especially given how our country’s polarized politics constantly generates partisan rancor and mistrust.

If Kruse and his colleagues move forward in the 2022 elections with the same sure-handed approach they have used the past four years, Douglas County voters can have confidence in the integrity of our election system.

