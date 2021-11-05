Editorial: Recipe for Benson Theatre renovation sets a great civic example

The revival of the Benson Theatre — a $4.7 million endeavor restoring the old-time vaudeville/movie venue to a host of new uses — stands as one of Omaha’s most notable community achievements. The recipe for the project is impressive and can provide a model for other civic projects.

Consider the well-chosen ingredients.

Start with an impressive dollop of community vision (supplied by Amy Ryan, the central figure behind this project). For needed leavening, add local artistic collaboration in major quantity. Complement with a generous helping of local philanthropy. Include a splash of practical renovation skill, and a hefty amount of institutional partnerships.

Top it all off with hefty amounts of patience and flexibility (definitely needed, given the challenges of renovating a 98-year-old structure in poor condition).

The result: A wonderfully restored community asset (soon in final shape for full-time operation) that will showcase artistic creations, host educational programs, facilitate discussion of contemporary issues — and in the process, add enormously to Benson’s already impressive civic excitement.