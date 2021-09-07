Editorial: Redistricting is messy, but Nebraska legislators must find sensible compromise

That’s especially the case this year in regard to the 2nd Congressional District, as some Republican stalwarts seem set to call for splitting Douglas County between two districts to help GOP electoral prospects. In the wake of the new census figures, the 2nd District must shrink by 47,000 people to equalize population among Nebraska’s three districts. Removing that many voters from the 2nd District while keeping Douglas County whole would make it difficult for the GOP to win either the House seat or the district’s presidential electoral vote.

But the division of Douglas County, merely to serve a political party’s narrow election interest, is blatantly opportunistic and deserves the Legislature’s rejection.

Fierce brawls are likely, too, over state legislative boundaries in western and north-central Douglas County, especially in districts currently held by Democrats. Linehan offered reassurance to her colleagues in May that her goal isn’t to “blow up” existing districts and start from scratch. On Friday, Nebraskans will see how closely map revisions follow that guidance.