Editorial: Regents are right to open way for alcohol sales at Husker games

University of Nebraska regents took a right first step Friday in opening the door to alcohol sales at Husker sporting events and at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships next month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The vote doesn’t mean Husker fans will be able to cry in their beer at Memorial Stadium if the football team has another substandard year or that baseball fans will be able to have a brew with their dogs this spring at Haymarket Park. And while the doggedly loyal and hopeful Husker basketball followers probably deserve a couple free drinks for continuing to show up, it’s not happening right away.
The regents decided, though, to allow the NU president and chancellors to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on campuses.
NU President Ted Carter has said the university does not have active plans to make alcohol generally available at Husker sports events.
“Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska,” he said.
“Opening any university event to alcohol is a question that we will always approach with diligence and care.”
The university has plenty of experience from around the country — and from Omaha collegiate sports venues — to draw from.
UNO permits alcohol sales at hockey, basketball and baseball venues.
Creighton basketball game concessions include alcohol, as does the College World Series.
Nearly all other Big Ten schools allow beer and wine sales at sporting events, with a few exceptions. UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts noted that most Big Ten championship events also have alcohol sales.
The record around the country argues for permitting beer and wine sales.
Venues that have adopted such sales — generally limited sales to two drinks at a time and ending them after the third quarter of football games — report no added problems. In fact, with legal sales permitted, most venues say they have fewer alcohol-related incidents during games than when such sales were banned.
Indiana University started beer and wine sales in 2019 after commissioning a consultant to look at the experience of more than 50 other schools.
The study found that the introduction of alcohol “resulted in improved game-day experience and attendance,” noting that the introduction of alcohol sales reversed attendance declines, Rivals.com reported. “The report also noted that selling alcohol resulted in “a reduction in alcohol-related incidents and safety issues in stadiums.”
The sales are not huge revenue drivers but do give fans attending those events a more modern experience. Some schools say they see less binge drinking outside the stadium.
We suspect that sales in stadiums and arenas have little effect on the few fans who over-imbibe and cause trouble. Problem drinkers gonna drink, and have been sneaking booze into sporting events as long as there have been sporting events.
This is, though, an emotional issue for some fans, with probably the most opposition from those who would fear a change in the atmosphere at football games. Memorial Stadium probably would come last for beer sales — it is not equipped now for alcohol sales, though Pinnacle and Haymarket are.
Memorial Stadium appears to be in line for renovations that crowd people a bit less and offer a few more amenities. At some point, that will include beer and wine sales.
The regents’ vote was a reasonable first step, and we trust university leadership to move ahead cautiously.
And, c'mon — Nebraskans are at least as responsible as Iowans, who were able to openly drink beer at Kinnick Stadium for the first time last fall.
