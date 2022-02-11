Editorial: Regents are right to open way for alcohol sales at Husker games

University of Nebraska regents took a right first step Friday in opening the door to alcohol sales at Husker sporting events and at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships next month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The vote doesn’t mean Husker fans will be able to cry in their beer at Memorial Stadium if the football team has another substandard year or that baseball fans will be able to have a brew with their dogs this spring at Haymarket Park. And while the doggedly loyal and hopeful Husker basketball followers probably deserve a couple free drinks for continuing to show up, it’s not happening right away.

The regents decided, though, to allow the NU president and chancellors to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on campuses.

NU President Ted Carter has said the university does not have active plans to make alcohol generally available at Husker sports events.

“Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska,” he said.