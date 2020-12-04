Editorial: Remember that behind the grim COVID toll are grandparents, friends, spouses -- real lives

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic is not theoretical and not political. It is a real danger to all of us, particularly older or immunocompromised Nebraskans — and to health care workers, exhausted after nine months of battle and facing the state’s worst spike yet, it is a burden.

Meagin Skutnik, a nurse at the Nebraska Medical Center whose medical-surgical unit is filled with COVID-19 patients, described to The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson caring for an elderly woman with no underlying health conditions. The patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly.

Skutnik soon was on a Zoom call with the patient’s family as they said their goodbyes. She was with the patient as the woman died.

“It’s hard, because at that time you’re crying,” Skutnik told Anderson. “You can’t wipe your eyes (because of protective gear) … tears are running down … hoping the patient doesn’t see the same fear in your own face.”