Editorial: Remove uncertainties, strengthen coordination to get COVID vaccinations done

It’s a new year, with new hopes of moving past the pandemic burdens of 2020. But the shadow of COVID still looms starkly across our nation. Vaccinations have begun, but it’s only a small start. We have far to go before we finally force the disease to loosen its grip on our lives, and our society can return to anything approaching normal.

Defeating COVID this year must truly be a group effort. We all must do our part — government, health care institutions, individuals — to ensure that the vaccination effort is as effective as possible.

Nebraskans rightly expect government and health care entities to move as fast as possible to rev up vaccinations to the needed level. But the task is enormous. It’s going to require patience.

Government, at the state and federal level, has an obligation to move decisively to remove the multiple uncertainties and inefficiencies slowing the vaccination effort. The need is effective action and coordination, not sound bites. The Biden administration is promising big improvements after a halting start; it must live up to this pledge.