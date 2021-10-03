Editorial: Restore fairness and transparency to the cattle market

Agriculture towers as an economic engine in Nebraska, and cattle production accounts for the largest share of the state’s ag value. Nebraska is home to more than 20,000 breeding and feeding operations, most family-owned. The health of many communities across the state depends in considerable measure on the health of the cattle sector.

Of late, that sector has faced hard times. The share of the retail beef dollar going to producers has shrunk significantly. World-Herald reporting by Henry Cordes and Paul Hammel has been examining the details. In 2014, producers’ average portion of the retail beef price was a 55% share. Now, that share has fallen to 37%. Meanwhile, the packers’ share has gone from less than 1% in 2014 to 22% now.

Yes, one of the enduring fundamentals of agriculture is its cyclical nature. It’s true, also, that some short-term events have caused major disruptions: a 2019 fire that shut down a major Kansas packing plant; COVID-related shutdowns in 2020; a ransomware attack this year against mega-packer JBS.