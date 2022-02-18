 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial: Restore voting rights to felons without additional benchmarks

Sen. Justin Wayne speaks at the Capitol on Jan. 13, 2022. 

As a society, we expect much of convicted felons.

We expect them to suffer the consequences of their crimes in whatever form of punishment is handed down by the courts. We expect them to reflect and atone for their crimes, not only to their victims, but to society as a whole. We expect them to feel their loss of freedoms. When their time of incarceration is completed, we expect them to emerge from prison rehabilitated.

We expect them to become better members of society than we perceive they were before their crimes.

Sometimes, those expectations can be too high and difficult to achieve. Especially when one takes into account the burdens that ex-felons continue to carry once they are released from the prison system, such as parole restrictions, restitution, and societal prejudices that may hinder their progression to a better life.

One of the simplest ways to reintegrate someone back into society is the restoration of the rights they lose upon incarceration. Among those most sacred is the right to vote, a right guaranteed to American citizens by the U.S. Constitution. It is a right as important as any outlined in the document that the foundation of our society rests upon.

As of now, the State of Nebraska requires a two-year post-incarceration waiting period for ex-felons before they can legally cast a ballot in an election.

In January 2021, Sen. Justin Wayne introduced a bill that would restore voting rights to ex-felons immediately after they have completed their prison sentences — eliminating that two-year waiting period. The bill, LB 158, carried over to the current session and is now in the first stage for legislative consideration. Wayne has been working to get this type of legislation passed for several years.

In 2020, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order that restored voting rights to ex-felons, but only once they had completed probation, parole or special sentences. Within a year, 5,000 Iowans who had had their registrations canceled because of previous felony convictions re-registered to vote. This month, the Iowa House restarted to process of amending the state’s constitution to restore ex-felon voting rights, which, if passed, will make it less likely to be reversed in a political maneuver later.

In his argument for change, Wayne has referred to studies that show that allowing former inmates to participate in the civic life of their communities helps them more quickly reintegrate into society and cuts down on recidivism.

Past proponents of the two-year requirement have argued that the waiting period encourages ex-felons to become productive members of society. This thinking makes restoration of their voting rights the equivalent of getting a treat for good behavior.

But how much extra time should come with “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time?”

After all, isn’t part of rehabilitation about making better choices? Participating in an election and being involved as a voter is all about making choices.

Sometimes, society does need to set extra post-incarceration requirements, such as a sex offender registry to protect the community from potential danger.

But keeping former inmates from participating in democracy isn’t a necessary protection for the rest of us. Nor is it right. Someone who has been convicted of a felony and who has served their incarceration time should lawfully be allowed to reintegrate into society. As part of that reintegration, they should be allowed to take part in the civic duties, normal responsibilities and obligations of citizenship without an additional waiting period.

Being able to vote should not be a chip in the poker game of politics. It is not a privilege that one must earn. It is a right that should not be subjected to unnecessary benchmarks. It’s time to get rid of the two-year waiting period and allow ex-felons their immediate place at the polls.

