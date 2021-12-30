Editorial: Retailers serve society when they follow underage alcohol sales laws

We don’t have to look hard, though, to find ample evidence that alcohol is a relentless, pitiless killer of our kids.

Every year in the United States, about 5,000 people younger than 21 die from alcohol-related causes, including roughly 1,900 from traffic crashes, according to the National Institutes of Health. Of course, many innocent folks of all ages also die in those crashes.

Project Extra Mile, which describes itself as a network of community partnerships seeking to build awareness of the dangers of excessive and underage drinking, helps pay for and coordinate compliance checks like the one earlier this month. The organization notes that publicity about its evidence-based initiatives relying on the latest science “raises the issue’s profile and provides a deeper understanding of the problem and how to address it.”

We thank Project Extra Mile and the law enforcement agencies that work with the group.