Editorial: Ricketts administration must step up and fix the Nebraska child welfare crisis

That’s it!
We’ve seen enough. The State of Nebraska must serve notice that it will terminate its contract with St. Francis Ministries to serve at-risk children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The contract requires a 180-day notice; the state Department of Health and Human Services, then, can take charge of this critical work by March.
It’s clear that St. Francis is a money pit that is putting children at risk.
Omaha-area residents already knew in general of the poor performance by St. Francis over the past year and a half in helping at-risk children here. But a legislative hearing last week provided troubling details of those failures. Testimony revealed a child welfare system in an alarming state of crisis.
Testifiers described a disturbing range of failures: Caseworkers woefully uninformed about a child’s needs. Failure to provide needed services, to carry out scheduled visits and to respond in a timely fashion to a child’s need for emergency relocation. Ongoing turnover in caseworkers. A front-line worker’s irresponsible decision-making regarding a child’s medication.
And an average front-line worker caseload that continues to exceed the limit set years ago in Nebraska state law.
“Caseworkers are undertrained, overworked and undersupported,” said Dr. Suzanne Haney, who runs the foster care program at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. “... I am very concerned that our current system is unworkable and is actually harming our most vulnerable children.”
Carrin Meadows told lawmakers she is leaving service as a foster parent after ongoing frustrations with St. Francis. “I am done idly watching these children who need so much get so little from the constant shuffling of paper and staff,” she testified. “I am done having new caseworkers walk into my house with no knowledge of the case and say, ‘This child is going home in six months and you better get on board.’ ”
Meadows said that in less than two years she has gone through six or seven caseworkers. The mounting problems with St. Francis, she said, have “driven away quality CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), family support workers and now foster parents.” She reported that St. Francis caseworkers threatened foster parents with removal of children if they testified at the hearing.
Damian Yates, a biological parent, said St. Francis staff improperly shared confidential medical information and handled matters so poorly that he has missed visitations and his son has not received some needed services.
“My case has been delayed for so long that now I am at risk of losing my parental rights and my son could be put up for adoption,” Yates told legislative investigators.
How did child welfare in Douglas and Sarpy Counties collapse into such a troubling state? The blame falls on the Ricketts administration, which in 2019 failed to properly vet the bid by Kansas-based St. Francis. The administration’s mishandling of state contracting set the stage for this debacle.
It was insult enough to Nebraskans that St. Francis submitted such a preposterously low bid — 40% below that of its competitor, PromiseShip, a consortium of Omaha-area nonprofits including Boys Town — but it was an even greater insult that the Ricketts administration actually accepted it.
Given the meager amount agreed to by the state, St. Francis struggled to meet its costs once it began providing service. By early this year, the nonprofit was quickly running out of money for its Nebraska operations. Meanwhile, whistleblower revelations led to the ouster of St. Francis’s top two executives. In February, with St. Francis’s finances hanging by the slimmest of threads, the state negotiated a two-year emergency contract that put the total funding at — surprise — the same general level bid by PromiseShip in 2019.
When the new contract was signed, Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said her department was “steadfast in our obligation to ensure the best possible supports are in place for those we serve.” The succeeding months have brought the opposite, however: St. Francis’s overall performance has degraded to the point that its license as a child placing agency has been put on probation. That disciplinary action could eventually mean it would no longer be allowed to place children in foster or adoptive homes. That prospect should trigger a claxon of alarm about the state of Nebraska government.
The children who have been ill-served by St. Francis deserve the best chance possible to get their lives moving in the right direction. The state owes them, their parents and society much better than St. Francis has proven it is able to provide.
The state HHS, which handles child welfare services in the rest of Nebraska, must take on the duties in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has much to say these days on national issues and divisive culture-war debates, but he needs to look closer to home. It’s time, finally, to fix Nebraska’s child care crisis. The buck stops at the Governor’s Office.