Editorial: Ricketts administration must step up and fix the Nebraska child welfare crisis

Carrin Meadows told lawmakers she is leaving service as a foster parent after ongoing frustrations with St. Francis. “I am done idly watching these children who need so much get so little from the constant shuffling of paper and staff,” she testified. “I am done having new caseworkers walk into my house with no knowledge of the case and say, ‘This child is going home in six months and you better get on board.’ ”

Meadows said that in less than two years she has gone through six or seven caseworkers. The mounting problems with St. Francis, she said, have “driven away quality CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), family support workers and now foster parents.” She reported that St. Francis caseworkers threatened foster parents with removal of children if they testified at the hearing.

Damian Yates, a biological parent, said St. Francis staff improperly shared confidential medical information and handled matters so poorly that he has missed visitations and his son has not received some needed services.

“My case has been delayed for so long that now I am at risk of losing my parental rights and my son could be put up for adoption,” Yates told legislative investigators.