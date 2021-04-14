Editorial: Ricketts' denial of NOISE Omaha media credentials is crass politics contrary to First Amendment

This is a joint opinion from The Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star editorial boards.
The World-Herald and Journal Star stand with NOISE Omaha in its effort to be credentialed for the governor’s news briefings.
The Ricketts administration has denied NOISE admission to the briefings because it deems NOISE “an advocacy organization funded by liberal donors. They are not a mainstream media outlet.”
While the rise of digital-only news operations in a rapidly changing media landscape creates new questions, and, indeed, not just anyone claiming to be media should be automatically admitted to news conferences, the implication is that anything Gov. Pete Ricketts deems to be advocacy — or liberal — can be barred.
That’s wrong, dangerous and smacks of authoritarianism.
NOISE, which stands for “North Omaha Information Support Everyone,” is a nonprofit news website founded two years ago to focus on coverage of Omaha’s minority communities. Its website, noiseomaha.com, says the organization’s goal is to “do community-based journalism that provides useful information and holds representatives and systems accountable ...”
This is not wildly different, at all, from our mission as legacy newspapers deemed to be mainstream media. It’s a proper, and traditional, journalism mission.
NOISE is but one example of the 21st century kaleidoscope of digital media operations, many of which focus on specific interests. Publications and websites have long existed to serve such audiences — business journals, agriculture magazines and travel websites among them. Would the governor’s office grant credentials to Ethanol Today magazine, which exists to be an advocate?
Among the many problems with the Ricketts administration’s position is that it has no written criteria, no formal policy, for determining who gets media credentials.
It should be noted that the administration is not alone in lagging to recognize digital-only media; Nebraska’s media associations must discuss creating a membership category for them.
NOISE is a journalistic organization on its face. Its home page features straightforward stories on topics such as the upcoming investigation of St. Francis Ministries’ contract for child welfare case management in Douglas and Sarpy Counties; Asian-Americans’ concerns about hate crimes; and the shooting of an Omaha police officer last month at Westroads. The stories do not by any stretch advocate for any position.
And Taylor Gage, the governor’s spokesman, acknowledges that the ban “has nothing to do with the issues they’re covering.”
He said the problem is evident in the organization’s name and “how they position themselves.”
Oh, and those liberal donors.
NOISE is supported by organizations including the Omaha Community Foundation, the Hitchcock Family Foundation (started by The World-Herald’s founder) and the Sherwood Foundation, founded by Susie Buffett.
Sherwood has supported organizations tied to several progressive state senators. It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to conclude that the governor’s office then deems any organization that gets money from Sherwood to be its enemy.
When the Founding Fathers wrote the First Amendment, they certainly did not mean that it applied only to those with whom they agreed. They meant everyone. The idea of journalistic neutrality was rare at the time. Newspapers and pamphlets vigorously advocated particular positions — much more so than NOISE does today.
The Ricketts administration’s denial of credentials to NOISE must be seen for what it is: politics, pure and simple.
A political decision to restrict access to government officials in fact abridges the freedom of the organizations barred. That is anathema to the First Amendment and must not stand.