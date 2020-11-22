Editorial: Ricketts must order a statewide mask mandate to help us get through winter

This creates a nonsensical patchwork when in fact we must use our full arsenal to do all we can to slow down the spread. Rural areas are no longer isolated from the infection. The whole state needs to be on the same page, requiring masks for all places open to the public, with limited exceptions.

Governors in Utah, North Dakota and Iowa who had steadfastly opposed mandates have now imposed them. The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes and others have shown that Midwestern states that have resisted mandates have the highest infection rates in the United States.

In all, 37 states now have mask mandates in some form.

Ricketts says, without data to back him up, that mandates breed resistance.

And sure, none of us likes to be told what to do and some people will continue to refuse to wear a mask even out of consideration for others. The mandates are mainly scolds — Omaha police, for example, are yet to issue a ticket.