Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well

Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Now Green, who eventually became UNL’s chancellor, is planning to retire from that job at the end of June. A search firm has been hired to help find his replacement.

Green, 61, has led UNL since 2016 through difficult times, including the COVID pandemic. He deserves thanks for his commitment to the university and his efforts to boost graduation rates.

The 3,611 degrees conferred in May 2022 was a record for May graduation ceremonies. But that number alone doesn’t show the improvement in graduation rates.

When Green took over as chancellor, the four-year graduation rate was 38.2%. That reflected the percentage of students who entered the university in 2012 and then graduated by May 2016.

Six years later, the four-year graduation rate — students who entered in 2018 and graduated by May 2022 — was up to 47.9%.

Meanwhile, UNL’s research expenditures have climbed 16% during his tenure, from $295 million to $321 million. And campus construction projects have boomed.

Green’s time as chancellor has also come with some controversy, including turnover in the Nebraska athletic department.

And after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Green launched UNL on a worthy effort to examine racial discrepancies and improve diversity on campus. When the university unveiled its plan in November 2021, it drew criticism from some Republican politicians, including then-Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts accused Green of believing “UNL is racist” — a charge that Green rejected.

“I do not believe that UNL is racist,” Green said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Green defended the effort to identify and eliminate any institutional barriers affecting students or employees of color. But he acknowledged that he had erred in not briefing regents more in-depth on the plan before it was rolled out.

Green had worked in the private sector before returning to Nebraska in 2010. He served as a vice chancellor, as well as vice president of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, before becoming chancellor.

“It has been a distinct calling, privilege, honor and our greatest pleasure to serve the university,” Green said.

After leaving his position, Green said he will continue with the university for a year to help the NU system in its push to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, academic and research programs. After that, he won’t remain on the faculty or hold any other official university role.

Still, Green says he plans to remain in Lincoln with his wife, Jane, who he met when he first moved to Nebraska for graduate school.

NU President Ted Carter thanked the Greens for serving UNL over the past 13 years. “This is a well-earned decision for them and I am happy knowing they will soon get more time with each other and their growing family,” he said.

We join him in wishing them well.

