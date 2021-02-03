Editorial: Sarpy County's mental health court sets important example

“We have criminalized mental health,” Dan Hoins, Sarpy County administrator, observed in 2019. “They’re sitting in our jail. We have to fix that.”

An average of 28% of the Sarpy County Jail’s inmates at any given time have a diagnosed serious mental illness. A study found similar numbers for the Douglas County Jail: 34% of inmates had an acute-level mental illness, 27% screened positive for post-traumatic stress disorder and 29% had a substance abuse disorder.

Problem-solving courts, such as the new one in Sarpy, are one tool Nebraska can use to achieve constructive alternatives to incarceration, including for those with mental health needs, Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican told the Legislature last month in his annual State of the Judiciary Address. In the same vein, the Nebraska court system’s strategic agenda for 2021-23 also emphasizes the role of such courts in stabilizing individuals and reducing recidivism.