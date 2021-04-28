Editorial: Sarpy, Douglas Counties tackle inmates' mental health needs

One of the most important tools for fighting crime doesn’t involve guns or any assertion of force. The tool?

Mental health supports.

A distressingly high portion of inmates at the state and local level have a diagnosed serious mental illness. One study found that 34% of inmates in the Douglas County Jail had an acute-level mental illness and 27% screened positive for post-traumatic stress disorder. In Sarpy County, about a quarter of inmates in the county jail have a diagnosed serious mental illness.

If left untreated, the mental health challenges of those Nebraskans complicate jail conditions and, worst of all, often result in a revolving door of repeat offenses and incarceration.

Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly summed it up well several years ago when he stated: “The de facto mental health centers are now your jails, correctional centers and your emergency rooms in Nebraska, and that’s just not acceptable. These people that are having psychiatric crises, they need help.”