Editorial: Sarpy treasurer's failures raise concern

Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger, elected in 2018, says the problems identified by auditors stem from an “antiquated” system of record-keeping and the need for more employees, better training and updated technology. His office has been making changes to its practices, he says, but the effort has been hampered by the COVID crisis.

State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office plans to begin a formal audit in January. The Sarpy County Board says that it and Zuger welcome the action and that an independent firm hired by the County Board will conduct an audit of its own.

The County Board has the ability to remove the treasurer from office and appoint someone else, auditors note.

It’s hard to reconcile how a county with as much going for it as Sarpy could be saddled with financial management this abysmal. The county government must take all actions necessary to get its financial accounts to the condition that professional standards require and that Sarpy taxpayers most certainly deserve.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.