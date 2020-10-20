Editorial: Sasse is right to speak his mind; he deserves a second term

Sen. Ben Sasse will cruise to reelection next month, given statewide numbers, and we endorse a second term for him. But it’s a curious time in his political career, with a lot of confusion about Nebraska’s junior senator. Sasse must do a better job of nailing down his identity as a public figure, establishing himself fully as a serious-minded lawmaker.

Because Sasse sometimes pops off in disagreeing or criticizing President Donald Trump, some people have thought Sasse must be politically left of center. Some GOP supporters label him a RINO — Republican in Name Only.

Those descriptions are off target. Sasse is a classical conservative — supporting limited government, free markets and fundamental values such as free speech and due process — who’s been off balance during the past three-plus years of Trumpian populism and eccentricity.

We don’t agree with Sasse on every vote he’s made, but some of the general points he has championed have great importance for the country. He’s right to point out the need for presidents and lawmakers to understand and respect the limits of constitutional authority for the federal government. The COVID crisis, indeed, has underscored that state and local governments have a vital role in addressing key issues, though with proper support from Washington.