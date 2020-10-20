Editorial: Sasse is right to speak his mind; he deserves a second term

Sen. Ben Sasse will cruise to reelection next month, given statewide numbers, and we endorse a second term for him. But it’s a curious time in his political career, with a lot of confusion about Nebraska’s junior senator. Sasse must do a better job of nailing down his identity as a public figure, establishing himself fully as a serious-minded lawmaker.
Because Sasse sometimes pops off in disagreeing or criticizing President Donald Trump, some people have thought Sasse must be politically left of center. Some GOP supporters label him a RINO — Republican in Name Only.
Those descriptions are off target. Sasse is a classical conservative — supporting limited government, free markets and fundamental values such as free speech and due process — who’s been off balance during the past three-plus years of Trumpian populism and eccentricity.
We don’t agree with Sasse on every vote he’s made, but some of the general points he has championed have great importance for the country. He’s right to point out the need for presidents and lawmakers to understand and respect the limits of constitutional authority for the federal government. The COVID crisis, indeed, has underscored that state and local governments have a vital role in addressing key issues, though with proper support from Washington.
Sasse is right that free markets are vital for economic efficiency and dynamism. That’s a key observation at a time when Trump has acted arbitrarily to give special treatment to individual economic sectors and companies. Sasse is right to uphold the right of public figures such as himself to speak their mind. The last thing any American political party needs is to copy the model of, for example, the Chinese Community Party, which goes to enormous lengths to squelch internal criticism of China’s president. (On a related note, Sasse was justified to scold Trump, the supposed China fighter, for being remarkably passive and quiet about Beijing’s outrageous crackdown on democratic forces in Hong Kong.)
Sasse didn’t vote for impeachment, but in a lengthy public statement this year on the subject he was right to call out Trump for trying to compel State Department professionals into becoming toadies for the president’s 2020 reelection effort.
Sasse’s quirky personality is sometimes his own worst enemy, and he needs to set himself on a better course. His odd approach to the Fremont graduation video was out of bounds. His grievances about the Houston Astros aired at the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing make it harder for people to take him seriously.
Moving forward, Sasse needs to present himself fully as a serious-minded, dedicated lawmaker while continuing to speak his mind.
Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!