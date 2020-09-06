Editorial: School districts need limited legal immunity against coronavirus-related lawsuits

Most Nebraska schools have reopened, and the strain is enormous. The coronavirus has scrambled operations in countless ways. It’s placed heavy new responsibilities on teachers and added major costs to already-stressed school budgets.
It also has created a range of uncertainties. A major one is: Will school districts be sued, arguing negligence, if someone falls ill or dies from COVID-19?
In July, the School Superintendents Association, the National School Boards Association and the Association of Educational Service Agencies sent a letter to Congress voicing major concern about that prospect. School operations already face unprecedented difficulties due to the virus, and a wave of COVID-focused lawsuits would increase the burdens, they wrote: “Any such litigation would disrupt the school district’s budget, a budget already likely to have been squeezed in response to the pandemic and related state and local funding cuts.”
Nebraska schools currently are vulnerable to such legal action; insurance coverage doesn’t extend to COVID-related lawsuits, World-Herald reporting showed.
So, the question arises of whether government should shield school districts from negligence suits related to COVID. The national school organizations set out a responsible answer in their letter to Congress, saying that temporary liability protections are justified as long as districts follow public health guidelines. “We believe any protections should be limited in scope,” the associations wrote, “and preserve recourse for those harmed by truly bad actors who engage in egregious misconduct.”
That request offers a sensible balance. Congress so far remains stalemated on the issue, however, and in any case legitimate arguments are made that the proper legal authority for such action lies with state governments, which normally regulate liability questions.
This issue must be a priority for the Nebraska Legislature in its next session. A hearing can indicate the options for lawmakers in deciding questions such as the level of negligence that would remove liability protection. Lawmakers can make the protection retroactive to whatever date they choose.
Carefully crafted legislation ought to be able to balance the need to shield Nebraska districts from a wave of costly legal battles while providing sensible leeway for lawsuits in egregious cases.
Responsible action by the Legislature can provide appropriate support for schools as they manage the enormous difficulties wrought by the virus.
