Editorial: School districts need limited legal immunity against coronavirus-related lawsuits

Most Nebraska schools have reopened, and the strain is enormous. The coronavirus has scrambled operations in countless ways. It’s placed heavy new responsibilities on teachers and added major costs to already-stressed school budgets.

It also has created a range of uncertainties. A major one is: Will school districts be sued, arguing negligence, if someone falls ill or dies from COVID-19?

In July, the School Superintendents Association, the National School Boards Association and the Association of Educational Service Agencies sent a letter to Congress voicing major concern about that prospect. School operations already face unprecedented difficulties due to the virus, and a wave of COVID-focused lawsuits would increase the burdens, they wrote: “Any such litigation would disrupt the school district’s budget, a budget already likely to have been squeezed in response to the pandemic and related state and local funding cuts.”

Nebraska schools currently are vulnerable to such legal action; insurance coverage doesn’t extend to COVID-related lawsuits, World-Herald reporting showed.