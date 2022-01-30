Editorial: Seek opportunities for public input as Omaha transformation rolls out

Plans announced last week for Mutual of Omaha’s new headquarters tower and a streetcar between the Nebraska Medicine campus and the Missouri River check a lot of boxes on our list of ways to boost downtown and Omaha as a whole.
That doesn’t mean we are without concerns, but:
• The plan promises to attract further investment and amp up the city’s vitality, from Blackstone through midtown to downtown.
• The present Mutual headquarters campus will be remade to boost housing availability.
• A free streetcar — plans smartly call for no fare — will encourage some people to avoid driving downtown or, say, to Blackstone, easing congestion and parking and helping the city be more pedestrian friendly.
• The city’s facelift — the renovated Gene Leahy Mall, the Kiewit Luminarium on a remade riverfront, a free streetcar, new housing close to downtown on that streetcar line, a modernized library system, all without raising taxes — are good steps in making Omaha attractive to the new, younger workers we desperately need.
In the end, it has great potential to be a lovely omelet.
Eggs are being broken now.
Sen. Justin Wayne is irritated about how the city is using tax increment financing to benefit a big business plan, arguing that it is a misuse of the law to declare “pretty much” the entire downtown as “extremely blighted.”
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan also is irked by the TIF designation because property taxes in those zones go to repay development loans rather than to usual recipients, including the schools.
These eggs are all but cracked and in the mixing bowl at this point. Wayne may do well to refine the TIF statutes for the future and should be able to find some rural allies. The schools should benefit in the long term from development in the city core that likely would not happen without use of TIF.
We dislike that some residents feel steamrolled, including those upset about downtown library changes, with the outdated W. Dale Clark Library being razed this year to clear the new Mutual site.
It’s easy to understand how critics of different aspects of the plan see it as the same old Omaha approach of power brokers deciding what the city needs with nominal attention to winning broad buy-in. We also appreciate that getting big things done at some point requires making decisions and moving forward. The city couldn’t negotiate the deal with Mutual in public.
Going forward, we strongly urge the Library Board and city leaders to be sure the civic passion generated by the library plan is heard and taken seriously in finding a permanent location for a new downtown branch. We all should want residents to be engaged, and the city must work hard to capture and sustain that energy.
Perhaps, once renovated, the 1912 David Cole Creamery building at 1401 Jones St. will prove to meet downtown library users’ needs. But the city is obligated to the site for only five years, giving it time to work with residents and evaluate needs in light of new downtown patterns.
Downtown Omaha is the fastest-growing part of the city, and it’s exciting to see it refreshed. We don’t mourn demolition of the 45-year-old Clark Library. A new corporate tower bringing thousands of workers downtown is great for the vibrancy of the city and is lots better to sit in a premier spot than a outdated concrete block of Brutalist architecture. The changes will spur more people to move downtown and should create the tipping point needed for a grocery store.
Outside the downtown core, a new central library built with private money at 72nd and Dodge, blending traditional services with DoSpace’s technology library concept, can serve a range of Omahans and be a terrific modern asset for the city.
Regarding the streetcar, The World-Herald has not previously taken a position, and skepticism has run through earlier editorial board discussions. Streetcars make nice promotional videos, but some cities have struggled with their operating expense and reliability. We’re encouraged that Omaha appears to have a realistic plan to cover costs and that the route holds promise of having utility for residents, not just visitors seeking novelty.
On balance, the Mutual tower, midtown housing, streetcar and library plans, combined with the Leahy Mall and riverfront renovations already underway, promise a remarkable transformation of this historic river city, all in an affordable way.
We can cheer that as we implore leaders not to steamroll over public input as details of the plan play out.
