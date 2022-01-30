Editorial: Seek opportunities for public input as Omaha transformation rolls out

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan also is irked by the TIF designation because property taxes in those zones go to repay development loans rather than to usual recipients, including the schools.

These eggs are all but cracked and in the mixing bowl at this point. Wayne may do well to refine the TIF statutes for the future and should be able to find some rural allies. The schools should benefit in the long term from development in the city core that likely would not happen without use of TIF.

We dislike that some residents feel steamrolled, including those upset about downtown library changes, with the outdated W. Dale Clark Library being razed this year to clear the new Mutual site.

It’s easy to understand how critics of different aspects of the plan see it as the same old Omaha approach of power brokers deciding what the city needs with nominal attention to winning broad buy-in. We also appreciate that getting big things done at some point requires making decisions and moving forward. The city couldn’t negotiate the deal with Mutual in public.