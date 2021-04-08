Editorial: Sex education promotes respect, helps protect vulnerable children

As an associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center notes in a Midlands Voices essay today, such young people are at considerably greater risk of being bullied, having suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide. Suicide, indeed, is the second-leading cause of death for young people in Nebraska and Iowa.

It’s irresponsible for adults to shrug off children’s cruel or unthinking remarks against — let alone harassment of — vulnerable children as merely “Kids will be kids” or “That’s just part of life.” A morally sound society will work to protect children from such harm.

A key way to achieve that is through education. This is why specialists consulted by the Nebraska State Board of Education recommend a set of instructional proposals on sexuality and sexual orientation as part of a larger set of health-oriented curriculum.

Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, says the board’s draft standards are “lifesaving.” OutNebraska works to support Nebraskans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.