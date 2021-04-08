Editorial: Sex education promotes respect, helps protect vulnerable children

The Nebraska State Board of Education is considering adding instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation to the state health standards, which school districts will have the option to adopt. It’s no surprise the proposal is controversial. But it’s also no surprise that issues involving sexuality should come up in discussions of appropriate 21st-century education.
Helping young people develop a responsible understanding of sexuality is a sound goal for our society, especially since children today are only a mouse click away from pornographic images. It’s far better to have a responsible instructional approach, within one’s family and in school, than to leave young minds at the mercy of the internet.
Omaha Public Schools took sound action on that score several years ago by adopting a revamped sex education curriculum.
A key need, in particular, is to protect children struggling with their sexual identity from prejudice and harassment. For centuries, societies have forced men and women of nontraditional sexual orientation to hide their true selves or else face stigmatizing, discrimination and harassment. Only in the past few generations have countries, including our own, begun striving to free themselves of such injustice.
But great prejudice against such individuals remains, and the pain can be especially great for children whose sexual identity is still forming.
As an associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center notes in a Midlands Voices essay today, such young people are at considerably greater risk of being bullied, having suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide. Suicide, indeed, is the second-leading cause of death for young people in Nebraska and Iowa.
It’s irresponsible for adults to shrug off children’s cruel or unthinking remarks against — let alone harassment of — vulnerable children as merely “Kids will be kids” or “That’s just part of life.” A morally sound society will work to protect children from such harm.
A key way to achieve that is through education. This is why specialists consulted by the Nebraska State Board of Education recommend a set of instructional proposals on sexuality and sexual orientation as part of a larger set of health-oriented curriculum.
Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, says the board’s draft standards are “lifesaving.” OutNebraska works to support Nebraskans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.
Sex education proposals often involve disagreement, of course. Parents’ values in such matters differ sharply, and some parents reject the idea that schools should play a role in such instruction. Legitimate questions arise about what precisely should be taught at what grade level, and about how effective some school staff would be in addressing such sensitive matters. The board faces a complex task in deciding such specifics as it weighs sincerely held concerns — but it’s important to remember that districts will have discretion in whether and how to implement the policy.