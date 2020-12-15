Editorial: Shame on Nebraska officials for joining foolish Texas election lawsuit

Show of hands: Who believes that Texas would have sued over how Georgia or Michigan conduct their elections if Donald Trump had won a second term as president?

Or that Nebraska supported the lawsuit because our governor, attorney general and secretary of state are more concerned that other states follow technicalities of their own laws than our top officials are with states’ rights or federalism?

Yet, presented with that scenario at a news conference before the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case — would Nebraska have been involved were Joe Biden not the winner? — Gov. Pete Ricketts insisted our interest wasn’t political and he just wants other states to follow their laws.

Bull.

What Texas, Nebraska, 16 other Republican-led states and 126 Trump enablers in the U.S. House, including Nebraska Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, did was of course baldly political. But much more importantly, it was dangerous and undemocratic.