Editorial: Smart move to spend COVID relief money to recruit returning and new Nebraskans

Governments at all levels are sorting through how to spend pandemic relief windfalls approved by Congress, with more than $2 billion in federal money coming to Nebraska so far, and nearly $1 billion more expected.
One small and smart use is the Ricketts administration’s infusion of $10 million into “The Good Life is Calling,” a recruitment program that seeks to coax younger workers and families to Nebraska.
The timing is right. As COVID (hopefully, finally) wanes, businesses and communities are vexed by their inability to attract enough workers.
At the same time, a number of factors — including high housing costs and workplace changes brought on by the pandemic — are prompting many Americans to evaluate how and where they live. That examination favors Nebraska in several ways.
The state’s small towns, many of which are being reinvigorated by leaders with energy and vision, offer affordable housing, good schools and a peaceful lifestyle. Omaha and Lincoln are growing and diverse cities with myriad opportunities.
The recruitment campaign, with a website rich with stories and photos of mostly younger people, “targets Nebraskans who have left the state and others who may be looking for a change of pace and a better quality of life,” as World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard summarized it.
Two Nebraska mayors serve as great examples of why this is a worthwhile effort.
Kyle Arganbright, the mayor of Valentine (and a World-Herald community columnist), returned to his hometown, his Omaha-native wife in tow, after working in Vice President Dick Cheney’s office. He helped start a bank for local loans, a craft brewery and the state’s most rural bike-share program so people can more easily take advantage of the Cowboy Trail.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte moved home from Hawaii after being an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserve and founding an international threat assessment company. He’s helped Hastings leaders sharpen their focus on local career paths and “economic gardening,” seeing the town build a varied and hot housing market and vigorous, updated downtown.
Our editorial page has an ongoing series on civic vision in Nebraska communities and recently featured encouraging examples from eight communities across the state, from Scottsbluff (population: 14,700) in the west to Laurel (population: 1,100) in the east.
Stutte and Arganbright, who wrote recently about the state’s urgent need for workers, knew what small-town life was like in Nebraska. So do some other young native-Nebraskan parents living in relatively close cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago or Denver, where the new Good Life campaign will initially focus. Bringing some home can have great impact on their communities. Experience shows that Nebraska communities have a particular recruitment opportunity in reaching out to young couples at the cusp of starting a family.
The campaign also can get the state on the radar of non-natives who can bring creativity and perspective.
In many ways, Nebraska remains a proverbial small pond where entrepreneurs and creatives can establish themselves and make a big splash.
“We live in one of the best states in the country by almost any measure,” State Economic Development Director Tony Goins said. “Our story has simply been undertold and undersold.”
We agree.
We also recognize that more could be done to complement the effort by showing the state to be modern and welcoming.
Sustained work must be done to ensure equal treatment and opportunity for people of color. The state’s leading business groups have recognized the critical need for real steps toward diversity and inclusion, ideas that have run into a wall of wrongheaded opposition in the Legislature to proposals barring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.