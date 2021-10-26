Editorial: Smart move to spend COVID relief money to recruit returning and new Nebraskans

Stutte and Arganbright, who wrote recently about the state’s urgent need for workers, knew what small-town life was like in Nebraska. So do some other young native-Nebraskan parents living in relatively close cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago or Denver, where the new Good Life campaign will initially focus. Bringing some home can have great impact on their communities. Experience shows that Nebraska communities have a particular recruitment opportunity in reaching out to young couples at the cusp of starting a family.

The campaign also can get the state on the radar of non-natives who can bring creativity and perspective.

In many ways, Nebraska remains a proverbial small pond where entrepreneurs and creatives can establish themselves and make a big splash.

“We live in one of the best states in the country by almost any measure,” State Economic Development Director Tony Goins said. “Our story has simply been undertold and undersold.”

We agree.

We also recognize that more could be done to complement the effort by showing the state to be modern and welcoming.