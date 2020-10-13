Editorial: Smith, Thielen, Erdenberger, Servellon are strong OPS candidates

» Ricky Smith, Subdistrict 1. Smith, the director of Omaha 360, an anti-crime community collaborative, was appointed to the board in 2018. A former OPS coach, Smith says the district was justified to suspend all fall sports and activities in light of the virus threat. He emphasizes helping students catch up academically in the wake of the COVID complications. He points to his accessibility to the public.

» Nick Thielen, Subdistrict 3. Thielen is an attorney who demonstrates a solid understanding of OPS issues. His service with child advocacy organizations, including the Foster Care Review Board, gives him insight into the social challenges facing many OPS students and households. He does an excellent job describing the district’s need to strengthen career readiness, the importance of greater transparency for board decision-making and how research-based practices can improve student outcomes. Thielen shows he can work energetically and effectively as an OPS board member.

Alex Gates, the other candidate in the contest, is a technologist who has shown notable leadership in PTO/PTAs and ably analyzes the district’s challenges regarding remote learning.