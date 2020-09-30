Editorial: Some harms if Nebraska Legislature jettisons its nonpartisan culture

A glaring example came in the spring of 2019. The Legislature had moved along legislation to update Nebraska’s state energy code, sponsored by freshman State Sen. Megan Hunt, an Omaha Democrat. But on final reading, a group of Republican senators mounted a filibuster in an attempt to deny Hunt passage of her first bill. After several minutes of bluster by filibustering senators, Speaker Jim Scheer stepped to the microphone and read them the riot act. The legislation was practical and deserved passage, said Scheer, a conservative Republican. “This bill is not a communist plot!” he told lawmakers. Voting then proceeded and the bill gained 30 votes, enough to override a potential gubernatorial veto. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the measure, which is now state law.