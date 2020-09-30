Editorial: Some harms if Nebraska Legislature jettisons its nonpartisan culture

The World-Herald’s opinion pages have featured recent debate over whether to retain the unique nonpartisan character of the Nebraska Legislature. It would be a major setback for the public interest if the Legislature becomes controlled by party domination.
Here are a few examples of the harm:
Ending the Legislature’s nonpartisan approach would end selection of leadership positions based on merit rather than party affiliation. In an era of term limits, it’s imperative that committees be headed by the most capable individuals available.
To have party leaders dictate how fellow senators should vote would end one of the Nebraska Legislature’s most important virtues: Lawmakers are allowed — indeed, encouraged — to think for themselves. That makes for productive debate and sound honing of legislation. It puts the focus on policy rather than politics.
Nebraska has a single-chamber Legislature. Turning it into a rigidly partisan institution would dramatically expand the governor’s influence, eroding the separation of powers.
One of the worst aspects of partisan legislatures is the focus on election considerations, leading to self-interested efforts to undercut those of the other party. Lawmakers spend time pursuing narrow partisan scheming rather than conscientious policymaking. Such petty tactics sometimes manifest themselves at the Nebraska Legislature.
A glaring example came in the spring of 2019. The Legislature had moved along legislation to update Nebraska’s state energy code, sponsored by freshman State Sen. Megan Hunt, an Omaha Democrat. But on final reading, a group of Republican senators mounted a filibuster in an attempt to deny Hunt passage of her first bill. After several minutes of bluster by filibustering senators, Speaker Jim Scheer stepped to the microphone and read them the riot act. The legislation was practical and deserved passage, said Scheer, a conservative Republican. “This bill is not a communist plot!” he told lawmakers. Voting then proceeded and the bill gained 30 votes, enough to override a potential gubernatorial veto. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the measure, which is now state law.
Nebraskans are best served when the Legislature focuses its energy on the creation of sound policy, not the narrow promotion of partisan interests. Let’s retain the nonpartisan culture for the good of the state.
