Editorial: Sound principle, not narrow partisanship, must guide Nebraska's redistricting

Redistricting, even in Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan Legislature, has often proven a messy affair. And it’s not just the party-focused machinations of some lawmakers — it’s also the difficulty, separate from partisan politics, of redrawing rural districts in the wake of population decline.

Last week the Legislature’s redistricting committee sent a positive message in its initial meeting when some of its members showed independence in their voting. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a Republican, voted with the Democratic members on one issue. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat, voted with the Republican members on another.

The more the committee demonstrates that it’s guided by sound redistricting principles and less by narrow partisan scheming, the better the result for Nebraska. The committee will fail that test if its maps consistently favor one political interest over another.

A decade ago, lawmakers bickered furiously along partisan lines over some of the political maps. The Legislature will be making a big mistake if it repeats that pattern this time around. Past disputes sometimes fueled lawsuits — again, not at all what Nebraska needs.