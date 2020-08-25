Editorial: South Omaha COVID-19 testing is vital; learn from this crisis and expand health outreach

It’s encouraging, then, that the state was able to launch a new testing site this week, at Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha campus. The testing is free, but people first must reserve a test through TestNebraska. The assessment is available in English at testnebraska.com and in Spanish at testnebraska.com/es. Those with questions can call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.

The start of the new testing operation also shows the continuing value to South Omaha from MCC’s extensive investment in the community.

The concern among Nebraska’s minority communities about their vulnerability to the virus has long been clear. In an online survey in May that included residents of meatpacking-centric communities such as Grand Island, Lexington, Crete and Dakota City, some 93% said their biggest worry was catching the virus at work and bringing it home to their families.

For the time being, the central need is seeing that minority communities receive adequate testing. But for the long term, Nebraska must learn from this crisis and build more effective public health outreach for all of its residents.

