Editorial: Spend holiday money locally where you can

As we make holiday buying decisions, let’s keep local businesses in mind to help them survive the pandemic.
As Gov. Pete Ricketts urges, we should shop alone if we shop in person, and of course wear masks. But many local businesses, whether they are locally owned or chains, provide curbside pickup or have delivery from online orders.
National retailers with local stores are important employers. Local small businesses are critical to the character and health of our communities. Let’s support both.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!