Editorial: St. Francis is failing; state must follow up its recent step with stronger action

The Ricketts administration has taken appropriate action in imposing a 60-day ban on new child welfare cases for St. Francis Ministries. The nonprofit has continued to fail at meeting key obligations in serving vulnerable children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Caseloads for front-line St. Francis staff members continue to exceed the state-required limit, and state health inspectors this spring placed the nonprofit’s license as a child placing agency on probation. If St. Francis loses its license, it would no longer have legal authority to place children in foster or adoptive homes, a core task for a child welfare agency.

The state Department of Health and Human Services will take on child placement during the 60-day period and work with St. Francis to address ongoing problems.

The state has an additional, crucial obligation: It must prepare the transition process, as soon as contractually possible, to end St. Francis’ service and shift full duties to the state. The Ricketts administration must take action to ensure that this protracted series of child welfare crises is coming to an end.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.