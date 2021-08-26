Editorial: State decisions this week have needlessly tripped up action against COVID

The delta variant is fueling a troubling upsurge in COVID cases in Nebraska, which now exceed the state’s initial peak in May 2020. Hospitals are postponing elective surgeries because COVID cases are taking up an increasing number of beds. Some school districts have had to quarantine classrooms due to outbreaks of the virus.

This threat can’t be simply willed away, and it’s crucial that elected officials and the public realize that point. This situation requires an energetic, effective response — one guided by health science and supported by elected leaders.

It’s hard to exaggerate the importance of that task. If Nebraska fails at it, the state will be at risk of remaining on an ongoing loop from the virus threat. The disruptions and health concerns would continue, to everyone’s frustration. Wishful thinking isn’t enough. We need to break this cycle — with sound action. And as much as possible, we need to do so in a spirit of unity.

But Nebraska at present is falling short, as events this week demonstrated.