Editorial: State must draw key lessons in wake of Mead ethanol plant's environmental concerns

The department cited AltEn for not being clear in its permit application and has issued more than a dozen citations and other enforcement actions. The state has cited the company, for example, for applying wastewater on land and not properly controlling runoff. Two of the plant’s wastewater lagoons remain badly damaged more than two years after the state ordered them repaired. The department required the company to stop providing its leftover grain for soil augmentation on farms and to dispose of the material in a landfill by March 1 of this year. At this point, tons of seed waste remain piled up on the AltEn property.

An expert study or studies must be done to provide answers about environmental concerns, including effects on health and agricultural production as well as the aquifer. Any conclusions about specific environmental effects from the plant — on human and animal health, and on the aquifer — must be based on science. At this point, there are no conclusive studies on the matter. Experts with the state, the University of Nebraska or other entities must carry out studies to determine the particulars of all these conditions.