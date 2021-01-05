Editorial: State senators must bridge the trust gap at the Nebraska Legislature

The Nebraska Legislature opens its 90-day “long session” on Wednesday, and it will be an unusual one. If state senators are to successfully address issues such as the budget, taxes and redistricting, they first must meet three key needs:
Protection of lawmakers, staff and the public from COVID. Building relationships of trust. Responsible leadership by the new speaker and committee chairs.
The COVID threat still haunts the halls of the State Capitol, so protecting each other’s health must be lawmakers’ first priority. Mask wearing makes great sense, as does bolstering protective protocols for the Legislature’s public hearings. Senators rightly note that, with Zoom meetings now a commonplace part of life, allowing Nebraskans to testify remotely at legislative hearings, if they choose, must be common practice from now on at the Capitol.
It’s possible that before too long, the Legislature may take an extended recess, to provide time for lawmakers and staff to be vaccinated and the virus threat to finally recede.
On balance, that may well be for the best. But such a step, unfortunately, would have the drawback of hindering senators’ ability to build relationships for the new session. At the moment, there’s great uncertainty about whether lawmakers can achieve the needed level of trust among each other.
The atmosphere was strained among various lawmakers this fall when senators held pre-session caucus meetings for the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts. Some partisan-minded Republicans have stigmatized fellow Republican senators for wanting to cooperate with Democrats. The Legislature has a set of capable freshmen — newcomers to legislative service with great potential for leadership in the future — but so far there’s been little opportunity for veteran lawmakers to get to know them.
If this session is to be a success, senators must reach out and build these connections. This is an obligation for all members, regardless of party or ideology. Achieving that mutual respect is vital if the Legislature is to reach agreement on central issues including the budget, redistricting and police issues. Senators will undermine the prospects for such trust if they indulge in heavy-handed partisan maneuvers, floor-debate grandstanding and parliamentary tactics that shut down the legislative process if they don’t get 100% of what they want.
This doesn’t mean one should expect universal agreement on issues — far from it. But an atmosphere of trust is the all-important ingredient that keeps honest disagreement from getting out of bounds, pulling the Legislature into Congress-style bitterness and deadlock.
At present, the bonds of trust are weak in our Legislature.
This is where the third key need — leadership — comes into play. The Legislature’s next speaker, succeeding term-limited Jim Scheer of Norfolk, will have important duties on that score. The same goes for committee chairs.
State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln is expected to be selected Wednesday as the new speaker. Hilgers, an attorney, is a highly capable lawmaker with a keen understanding of dynamics among senators. He has the potential to build successful coalitions of lawmakers so the session’s most important legislation can move forward. It’s imperative that he be stalwart in defending the Legislature’s authority from the executive branch.
Committee chairs, too, have a crucial duty. They must set the right example by promoting respect toward all members and, above all, facilitating constructive negotiation that properly hones legislation before it reaches the full Legislature for floor debate.
The Legislature has much work ahead if these three key needs are to be met and success achieved for the 2021 session.