Editorial: State senators must bridge the trust gap at the Nebraska Legislature

The atmosphere was strained among various lawmakers this fall when senators held pre-session caucus meetings for the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts. Some partisan-minded Republicans have stigmatized fellow Republican senators for wanting to cooperate with Democrats. The Legislature has a set of capable freshmen — newcomers to legislative service with great potential for leadership in the future — but so far there’s been little opportunity for veteran lawmakers to get to know them.

If this session is to be a success, senators must reach out and build these connections. This is an obligation for all members, regardless of party or ideology. Achieving that mutual respect is vital if the Legislature is to reach agreement on central issues including the budget, redistricting and police issues. Senators will undermine the prospects for such trust if they indulge in heavy-handed partisan maneuvers, floor-debate grandstanding and parliamentary tactics that shut down the legislative process if they don’t get 100% of what they want.

This doesn’t mean one should expect universal agreement on issues — far from it. But an atmosphere of trust is the all-important ingredient that keeps honest disagreement from getting out of bounds, pulling the Legislature into Congress-style bitterness and deadlock.