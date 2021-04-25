Editorial: Stothert is an effective leader who deserves reelection

She is a proven, capable manager. Stothert is detailed-oriented and has placed competent staff in key positions. To address complex challenges, she proceeds deliberatively and methodically. Under Omaha’s strong-mayor system, the mayor is the central figure in managing the city budget. Stothert is diligent in her fiscal management, and her approach paid off during the major COVID-related drop in revenues last year. She faced difficult budget-cut decisions and pursued a sensible strategy.

She has impressively tackled some major, complex issues facing the city. When COVID struck more than a year ago, Stothert, with a background in nursing, worked with Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director, to provide constructive messaging and decision-making. She and Pour provided straightforward information, focused on health and science and stayed out of the partisan traps that made the pandemic worse. Stothert’s $200 million street bond proposal took a major step forward on one of the city’s most difficult challenges and received overwhelmingly voter approval. The garbage/recycling issue posed daunting complexities. Stothert held listening sessions to gauge public priorities and worked through the many difficulties via ongoing discussion and debate with the City Council.