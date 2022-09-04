Editorial: Student journalists' press freedoms attacked by school officials

Editor’s Note: Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers — the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, Grand Island Independent, Kearney Hub, Beatrice Daily Sun, Columbus Telegram, Fremont Tribune, North Platte Telegraph, Scottsbluff Star-Herald and York News-Times — are taking the unusual step of uniting our editorial voices today to address a vital freedom of the press issue in Grand Island.

In the latest snub to student journalists’ First Amendment rights, Northwest School District officials in Grand Island have not only eliminated the high school newspaper, but also cut the journalism program in its entirety.

This is an unreasonable — and unconstitutional — attack on press freedom and we, the editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers, strongly encourage district officials to reconsider their decision.

It’s true that student journalism rights in Nebraska are not unlimited. In Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier (1988), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that school officials can censor school-sponsored publications if their decision is “reasonably related to a legitimate pedagogical purpose.” This means school officials must show that they have a reasonable educational reason for censoring the material.

We would love to know what educational reason the superintendent and administrators have for censoring their student journalists, ending the Northwest High School’s newspaper, the Viking Saga, and shutting down the journalism program. Keep in mind, this is happening at a public school.

The limited explanations given from them appear to be far from reasonable. In fact, it looks more like narrow-minded, blatant censorship and total disregard for the First Amendment — based in anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment.

Printed in May at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the final edition of the Viking Saga included two student editorials on LGBTQ topics, and a news article titled, “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+” on the origins of Pride Month (June) and the history of homophobia. Other articles in the paper explained registering for classes, highlighted achievements by the Future Business Leaders of America chapter and told the story of a group of siblings’ adoption.

As first reported by the Grand Island Independent’s Jessica Votipka, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the decision to cut the paper and program was nothing more than “administrative.”

Northwest Public School Board Vice President Zach Mader gave a little more insight to the Independent, saying that in the past, “I do think there have been talks of doing away with our newspaper if we were not going to be able to control content that we saw (as) inappropriate.”

What exactly was deemed inappropriate? Was the information in the class registration story totally inaccurate or libelous? Was there a public outcry from members of other clubs infuriated by coverage of the FBLA’s awards? Was the piece about adoption that polemical?

Nope.

Earlier this year, the Saga staff were reprimanded by district officials after publishing the preferred pronouns and names of transgender and non-binary students in bylines and articles. The students were told to only use birth names going forward. For some people who identify as transgender or non-binary, being forced to use their birth or “dead” name can be a traumatic experience.

Then came the June issue.

“The very last (Saga) issue that came out this year, there was … a little bit of hostility amongst some,” Mader said. “There were editorials that were essentially, I guess what I would say, LGBTQ.”

There it is.

If this is truly the case, then the district cannot invoke Hazelwood as a defense for its actions. Bigotry is not a reasonable educational reason for censorship.

Truth is not always comfortable. Student journalists have the right to report on the truths that affect them and their school communities, even if district officials don’t like the subject matter. Taking offense to something is a personal choice. Prejudice should have no part here.

Don’t wrap up censorship in pretty paper and try to call it “administrative.”

In the wake of Hazelwood, some states — including our neighbor to the east, Iowa — wisely passed laws protecting student journalists and their advisors. In 2021, Nebraska Sen. Adam Morfeld introduced and admirably fought for LB 88, a bill that would have prohibited school districts from censoring student publications. Sadly, it was killed when it fell three votes short of the threshold needed to shut off debate after six hours. No meaningful action has been taken on the legislation since its failure in 2021.

We hope in the next legislative session there will be a senator, or group of senators, brave enough to reintroduce similar legislation to protect Nebraska’s student journalists and prevent further acts of censorship.

Fifty-two years ago, the famed (and androgynous) singer-songwriter David Bowie sang “… And these children that you spit on as they try to change their worlds are immune to your consultations. They’re quite aware of what they’re going through …”

Those words — like those written in the First Amendment that constitutionally protect the freedom of press — still hold true. We, the editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska newspapers — as well as countless other journalists around the state and country — stand with the student journalists of the Northwest High School Viking Saga and condemn the actions of the district’s administrators and superintendent.