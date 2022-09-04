Editorial: Student journalists' press freedoms attacked by school officials

Editor’s Note: Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers — the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, Grand Island Independent, Kearney Hub, Beatrice Daily Sun, Columbus Telegram, Fremont Tribune, North Platte Telegraph, Scottsbluff Star-Herald and York News-Times — are taking the unusual step of uniting our editorial voices today to address a vital freedom of the press issue in Grand Island.
In the latest snub to student journalists’ First Amendment rights, Northwest School District officials in Grand Island have not only eliminated the high school newspaper, but also cut the journalism program in its entirety.
This is an unreasonable — and unconstitutional — attack on press freedom and we, the editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers, strongly encourage district officials to reconsider their decision.
It’s true that student journalism rights in Nebraska are not unlimited. In Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier (1988), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that school officials can censor school-sponsored publications if their decision is “reasonably related to a legitimate pedagogical purpose.” This means school officials must show that they have a reasonable educational reason for censoring the material.
People are also reading…
We would love to know what educational reason the superintendent and administrators have for censoring their student journalists, ending the Northwest High School’s newspaper, the Viking Saga, and shutting down the journalism program. Keep in mind, this is happening at a public school.
The limited explanations given from them appear to be far from reasonable. In fact, it looks more like narrow-minded, blatant censorship and total disregard for the First Amendment — based in anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment.
Printed in May at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the final edition of the Viking Saga included two student editorials on LGBTQ topics, and a news article titled, “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+” on the origins of Pride Month (June) and the history of homophobia. Other articles in the paper explained registering for classes, highlighted achievements by the Future Business Leaders of America chapter and told the story of a group of siblings’ adoption.
As first reported by the Grand Island Independent’s Jessica Votipka, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the decision to cut the paper and program was nothing more than “administrative.”
Northwest Public School Board Vice President Zach Mader gave a little more insight to the Independent, saying that in the past, “I do think there have been talks of doing away with our newspaper if we were not going to be able to control content that we saw (as) inappropriate.”
What exactly was deemed inappropriate? Was the information in the class registration story totally inaccurate or libelous? Was there a public outcry from members of other clubs infuriated by coverage of the FBLA’s awards? Was the piece about adoption that polemical?
Nope.
Earlier this year, the Saga staff were reprimanded by district officials after publishing the preferred pronouns and names of transgender and non-binary students in bylines and articles. The students were told to only use birth names going forward. For some people who identify as transgender or non-binary, being forced to use their birth or “dead” name can be a traumatic experience.
Then came the June issue.
“The very last (Saga) issue that came out this year, there was … a little bit of hostility amongst some,” Mader said. “There were editorials that were essentially, I guess what I would say, LGBTQ.”
There it is.
If this is truly the case, then the district cannot invoke Hazelwood as a defense for its actions. Bigotry is not a reasonable educational reason for censorship.
Truth is not always comfortable. Student journalists have the right to report on the truths that affect them and their school communities, even if district officials don’t like the subject matter. Taking offense to something is a personal choice. Prejudice should have no part here.
Don’t wrap up censorship in pretty paper and try to call it “administrative.”
In the wake of Hazelwood, some states — including our neighbor to the east, Iowa — wisely passed laws protecting student journalists and their advisors. In 2021, Nebraska Sen. Adam Morfeld introduced and admirably fought for LB 88, a bill that would have prohibited school districts from censoring student publications. Sadly, it was killed when it fell three votes short of the threshold needed to shut off debate after six hours. No meaningful action has been taken on the legislation since its failure in 2021.
We hope in the next legislative session there will be a senator, or group of senators, brave enough to reintroduce similar legislation to protect Nebraska’s student journalists and prevent further acts of censorship.
Fifty-two years ago, the famed (and androgynous) singer-songwriter David Bowie sang “… And these children that you spit on as they try to change their worlds are immune to your consultations. They’re quite aware of what they’re going through …”
Those words — like those written in the First Amendment that constitutionally protect the freedom of press — still hold true. We, the editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska newspapers — as well as countless other journalists around the state and country — stand with the student journalists of the Northwest High School Viking Saga and condemn the actions of the district’s administrators and superintendent.
OWH Midland Voices July 2022
Members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby write, "It is imperative that OPPD stakeholders engage in the process of decarbonizing their day-to-day energy usage."
Much as this may shock younger readers, there was a time, 40 years ago, when seat belt laws were controversial. The notion that the evil gover…
UNO Chancellor Joanne Li writes about why UNO remains among the most affordable institutions in the nation.
The aging process can evoke concern, dread, and even outright avoidance through various beauty products and surgeries. Yet, the opportunities …
Randy Moody writes, "Over the years, they have catered to and encouraged radical elements of the political fringe to not just infiltrate the party apparatus, but to become its core."
In 2019, only 27% of Nebraska’s STEM workforce were women, though Nebraska has jobs to fill across its STEM industries.
Dr. Tom Safranek writes that implementing evidence-based policies that discourage the excessive drinking could help save the lives of numerous Nebraskans.
Chancellor Paul Turman writes almost 10,600 Nebraska jobs are supported by the economic impact of the Nebraska State College Systems.
A group of local doctors write, "We will not support any abortion ban that is brought before the Nebraska Legislature. It is contrary to who we are as physicians, women and mothers."
Jay Jackson writes, "Radical moderation means turning down the temperature when the issue, the moment and the culture want you to turn it up."
Don Stenberg writes, "... the government, in the case of school districts, is much more likely to unconstitutionally restrict religious freedom of students and teachers than in coercing them."
Iqbal Ahmad writes, "The Justices chose to ignore the empirical evidence and common sense, the casualty of rational thinking when one is governed by an ideology."