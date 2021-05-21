Editorial: Success of Douglas County juvenile facility will depend on more than space

Macomber’s concerns won’t prevent the State Jail Standards Board from approving the project. The plans as submitted meet the state’s jail design and construction standards, he says.

This situation makes clear Douglas County’s obligation to have the full array of programming in place when the new center opens in 2023. Success of the county’s treatment-focused approach, now and in coming years, hinges on the strength and flexibility of its rehabilitative programming. It’s vital that the county and partner organizations coordinate effectively to deliver all planned services and demonstrate the value of placing those supports in a single location.

The downtown facility’s less-stressful atmosphere will provide an important benefit, in contrast to the jail-like environment of the county’s current facility. It also makes great sense to place the juvenile detention center side by side with the the expanded courthouse space being built south of Harney Street. As a result, the county will finally end its practice of taking juveniles, in shackles, back and forth from the current detention facility and the courthouse, where the youths — already traumatized or struggling — often often sit for long periods in the same area with adults charged with crimes.

How well the Douglas County juvenile detention center works will depend on far more than the physical facilities. Effective planning, coordination, funding and staff competence all will be vital for the county to make real progress in helping youths find the right path for the future.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.