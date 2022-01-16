Editorial: Supporting Nebraska tourism is good for everyone

The Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts have lots of ideas for spending money in a state that is flush with cash.

Thanks in part to more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, as well as unanticipated state general fund revenues and a large cash reserve, the governor and others are talking about big things such as tax relief, a new prison, investment in North Omaha and more. The debate over priorities will dominate the current legislative session.

Here’s a modest suggestion that we hope doesn’t get lost: Nebraska should come up with additional state support for promoting tourism. It is among the issues we believe should garner bipartisan, rural and urban support to move the state forward.

Tourism is the state’s third largest industry, and it benefits all Nebraskans, directly or indirectly. It pours money in the economy, strengthens our cities and helps sustain small businesses in our towns.