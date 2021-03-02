Editorial: Tackling rural broadband challenge must be one of Nebraska's highest priorities

Just as government a century ago set up a “universal service fund” to subsidize telephone service extension to rural areas, so in this century the same tool is used to help rural areas receive high-speed broadband. As recent World-Herald news coverage explained, even with the subsidies, the process in Nebraska has been slow.

Bit by bit, Nebraska officials have been striving to improve the support. To bolster accountability, the Nebraska Public Service Commission hands out grants for specific projects, and doesn’t pay until the project is done. If the work isn’t being done within a certain time period, the commission has the authority to claw back money.

The commission has reduced the amount of a company’s administrative costs that can be covered by the subsidies, so that a greater portion of funding goes toward installation of hardware.

In Lincoln, the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee regularly sends proposals to the floor of the Legislature to address broadband needs. A bill last year, for example, helped Nebraska qualify for a major expansion of rural broadband subsidies by the Federal Telecommunications Commission.