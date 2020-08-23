 Skip to main content
Editorial: Take responsibility to ensure that your vote is counted
0 comments

Nebraska is among the states that’s making it extra easy to vote this fall as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

And amid concerns about the Postal Service’s ability to handle absentee ballots in a timely way, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen makes a good point: You don’t have to count on the mail, and probably shouldn’t if it’s getting close to Election Day.

Every registered voter in Nebraska will get an absentee ballot application (yes, in the mail). Voters who complete those will in turn receive a ballot.

Ballots will be mailed Sept. 28 and you can request an absentee ballot through Oct. 23. That gives you plenty of time to be sure the Postal Service gets your ballot to the county election office by Nov. 3. Or you can take it to a drop box in any Nebraska county.

You can check your registration and keep tabs on your ballot at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. If you don’t vote early, of course you can vote in person. With absentee voting at record levels in May’s primary, polling places weren’t crowded, easing coronavirus concerns.

All of this represents a big win. We all should want people to vote. Even the hand-wringing about Postal Service changes holds the promise of focusing people on the need to take responsibility for their vote. And to never, ever take it for granted.

