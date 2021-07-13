Editorial: Team effort can help UNO's new chancellor succeed on key goals

The University of Nebraska at Omaha now has its own chancellor again. The opportunities for progress are many. Chancellor Joanne Li has an extensive background in higher education, and she highlights key challenges and opportunities.
No one leader can bring about improvement on her own, of course. Progress requires a team effort from faculty and staff. The Omaha business and philanthropic communities are important partners. The NU central administration can provide crucial support, as can Nebraska officials who decide the level of state financial support.
The NU Board of Regents named Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in 2014 to also serve as UNO’s chancellor. Gold is a leader of remarkable ability, but it’s appropriate and needed for UNO to have its own CEO. UNO is a complex institution requiring close attention to its particular needs. Having its own chancellor, to provide strategic vision and coordinated leadership, is the best way for it to maximize its progress.
UNO, with a hefty population of more than 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students, has made a successful transition from being solely a commuter campus to serving both traditional and nontraditional students. It is a vital institution in expanding educational opportunities for first-generation college students — Li was one — and an increasingly diverse student population.
UNO demonstrates impressive academic ambition and achievement, as shown by nationally respected programs such as public administration, criminology, biomechanics and, recently, counterterrorism. The university has made community engagement one of its central priorities. UNO partners with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in providing innovative engineering/technology programs at the Peter Kiewit Institute, so it’s important to keep relations with UNL at PKI on a positive, efficient track.
Li is a native of Hong Kong who expresses strong gratitude for the educational opportunities our country provided her. As the dean and a professor of finance at the College of Business at Florida International University in Miami, she showed strong leadership on issues of importance to UNO:
The college’s four-year graduation rate improved significantly. When Li became dean in 2017, the rate was 29%. This past academic year, the rate was 71%. Boosting the retention and graduation rates is a central challenge for UNO and all NU undergraduate institutions.
The college increased its hiring of minority and female staff. Competition among higher-education institutions in this regard is intense. Progress on this score is vital for UNO.
The college achieved financial stability, and Li proved a successful fundraiser.
UNO has devoted impressive energy to boosting its percentage of minority students through scholarship programs and academic transfer agreements, and the selection of Li, as the first woman of color to serve as UNO’s leader, sends a positive signal of the university’s openness to diversity. Just as Omaha must show itself to be a community that welcomes people of all backgrounds, UNO, as a major local institution, must continue to do the same.
NU President Ted Carter offered encouraging observations about Li in two regards. She “understands the importance of a metropolitan university and how it fits with the community,” he said. Plus, “The thing that stood out to me most was her deep love of making students successful. She’s going to be all about student success.”
Li holds one of the most important positions in our community. To succeed, she will need input and support from partners on campus and beyond it. Progress will depend on a team effort — a community one.