Editorial: Team effort can help UNO's new chancellor succeed on key goals

UNO demonstrates impressive academic ambition and achievement, as shown by nationally respected programs such as public administration, criminology, biomechanics and, recently, counterterrorism. The university has made community engagement one of its central priorities. UNO partners with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in providing innovative engineering/technology programs at the Peter Kiewit Institute, so it’s important to keep relations with UNL at PKI on a positive, efficient track.

Li is a native of Hong Kong who expresses strong gratitude for the educational opportunities our country provided her. As the dean and a professor of finance at the College of Business at Florida International University in Miami, she showed strong leadership on issues of importance to UNO:

The college’s four-year graduation rate improved significantly. When Li became dean in 2017, the rate was 29%. This past academic year, the rate was 71%. Boosting the retention and graduation rates is a central challenge for UNO and all NU undergraduate institutions.

The college increased its hiring of minority and female staff. Competition among higher-education institutions in this regard is intense. Progress on this score is vital for UNO.

The college achieved financial stability, and Li proved a successful fundraiser.