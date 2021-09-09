Editorial: Texas law raises concern about irresponsibly empowering citizens for enforcement

The Bill of Rights offers vital protections to Americans. That set of amendments to the U.S. Constitution guarantees multiple liberties of individuals by walling off people’s private actions from government interference. Although our society needs a responsibly empowered government, it’s just as important to limit government’s authority to encroach into people’s private lives.

The new anti-abortion law in Texas raises major concern in this regard because it empowers — and, indeed, incentivizes — people to enforce the law by suing anyone involved in an abortion other than the patient. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually at about six weeks and before many women know that they’re pregnant. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Nebraskans have differing, deeply held views on abortion, but on the question of safeguarding personal liberty, everyone should be in agreement that government — whether acting directly as the agent or empowering private citizens for enforcement — must tread carefully. After all, Texas lawmakers made citizens the enforcement apparatus because assigning that power to the state would have run afoul of court precedents and the law would likely have been ruled unconstitutional.