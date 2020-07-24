You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Editorial: The crack of the bat, the soundtrack of the crowd ...
0 comments

Editorial: The crack of the bat, the soundtrack of the crowd ...

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Bubble-free life means MLB players, coaches must be careful (copy)

In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Taylor Rogers throws in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Minneapolis. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Omaha’s boiling temperatures aside, it feels just a bit more like summer today.

After two games Thursday — one in Washington, D.C., and one in California, it’s Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

Sure, it’s almost four months later than planned. Sure, the season will be only 60 games. Yes, the stands will be empty and a few stars are sitting out the season. And the National League will have the designated hitter. And extra innings will start with a runner on second.

Oddest of all? Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch Thursday in Washington? Crowd sounds piped into empty stadiums, so muted, recorded cheers accompany hits and outs? Take your pick.

The Canadian government, which bans Americans from entering the country during the pandemic, wouldn’t make an exception so the Toronto Blue Jays could play at home. Hey — TD Ameritrade already is home to the Jays — why not? Billy Bluejay would be into it. Alas, MLB’s regional schedule apparently rules it out.

But after four long months with no professional sports, this is a most welcome diversion. We need some fun and something resembling normalcy. Throw a dog on the grill, open a cold one and give a cheer: Baseball season’s underway.

(And the NBA resumes July 30 — isn’t that when the playoffs usually end?)

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News