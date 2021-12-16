Editorial: The Huskers truly are student-athletes — emphasis on 'student'

The Huskers are winning.

Sure, the football and men’s basketball teams are in long periods of struggle.

And, while we are heartened by the volleyball and women’s basketball teams’ successes, out topic today is more important than the scoreboard.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln student-athletes achieved a 95% Graduation Success Rate in this year’s report, an NCAA metric that includes athletes who transferred to Nebraska, but not those who transferred away. It counts graduation within six years of enrollment, so the latest data is for students who enrolled from the fall of 2011 through the fall of 2014.

The 95% rate makes the Huskers a Top 10 program by several measures:

Tied for fourth among the 109 public universities in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Tied for 10th among 130 total FBS schools when private universities are added.

Tied for third among the 14 Big Ten schools, typically regarded as among the best academic institutions in the nation.