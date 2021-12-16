Editorial: The Huskers truly are student-athletes — emphasis on 'student'

The Huskers are winning.
Sure, the football and men’s basketball teams are in long periods of struggle.
And, while we are heartened by the volleyball and women’s basketball teams’ successes, out topic today is more important than the scoreboard.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln student-athletes achieved a 95% Graduation Success Rate in this year’s report, an NCAA metric that includes athletes who transferred to Nebraska, but not those who transferred away. It counts graduation within six years of enrollment, so the latest data is for students who enrolled from the fall of 2011 through the fall of 2014.
The 95% rate makes the Huskers a Top 10 program by several measures:
Tied for fourth among the 109 public universities in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Tied for 10th among 130 total FBS schools when private universities are added.
Tied for third among the 14 Big Ten schools, typically regarded as among the best academic institutions in the nation.
Thirteen Husker sports programs achieved 100%, including baseball, volleyball and both basketball teams. The football team’s 90% rate is its highest ever and tops the national all-sports average of 81%. Of course, the Huskers continue to lead the nation in academic all-Americans, with 347.
Nebraskans can and should be proud.
High school athletes and their parents should take note.
Yes, we cheer for our flagship university’s teams to win. But it is a university first. As much as modern college athletics is a business complicated by easy transfers, players leaving school for professional leagues and by new name, image, likeness opportunities for students, education is a university’s first job.
Just 2% of NCAA student-athletes go on to play professional sports. So education matters, including to those athletes who do make the pros.
Universities help mold future leaders, and, indeed, many former Huskers are in public and private leadership roles around the state and nation.
Students who competed in NCAA sports last year reported in a Gallup survey that “they are ‘thriving’ when it comes to health, relationships, community engagement and job satisfaction. The athletes “tended to fare better than nonathletes in their academic, personal and professional life during college and after graduation.”
By these measures, the Huskers are winning the most important game.
These strong graduation rates underscore that college athletes balance the demands of readings, papers and tests with intense practice, travel and competition. They keep up in class while dealing with the aches, injuries and therapy that come with high-level sports.
As fans, it’s well worth keeping that in mind as we cheer for those scoreboard wins.