Editorial: The idea of censuring Sasse for criticizing Trump is misguided and ironic

It’s quite a spectacle that some Nebraska Republican activists are trying to punish Sen. Ben Sasse because he’s acted like an adult.

An adult who rightly exercises his own judgment and speaks his own mind.

Speaking one’s mind has been a habit of a lot of past Nebraska lawmakers in Washington — Bob Kerrey, Ben Nelson and Brad Ashford for Democrats, Chuck Hagel for Republicans. In Lincoln, freedom to act and speak untethered to party control is a central part of the culture at the Nebraska Legislature.

Such independence of thought makes for better lawmaking and for better politics, spurring a productive debate of ideas. That’s far better than having lawmakers straitjacketed by their respective parties, stifling full inquiry and debate for the sake of party interests or narrow ideology.

Yet, as Trump cultishness has taken firm root in the GOP, a considerable segment of party loyalists absolutely will not tolerate it when any elected Republican dares offer criticism of the recently exited 45th president. It’s ironic that so many on the Republican right hotly decry censorship of people’s political views on social media yet they will brook no dissent within their own party.