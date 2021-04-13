Editorial: The investigation into the St. Francis mess must get on track

A successful investigation can have great public value. A revamped contracting process, guided by the committee’s findings and conclusions, can better scrutinize bids, provide a fairer process for bidders and better enable the state to deliver sounder, more cost-effective contracts.

Much is at stake here for Nebraska’s long-term public interest — which is why the Legislature’s mishandling of the committee selection is so troubling, and why it’s imperative that state senators get the process back on track.

The concerns arose Friday, when the selection of the nine-member investigative committee members by the Legislative’s Executive Board became known. Incredibly, the board’s majority voted not to include Cavanaugh — even though she has studied the St. Francis matter in great detail and has a knowledge of the issue far surpassing that of anyone else in the Legislature. In addition, the Executive Board majority decided to include Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who voted against creating the investigative committee, and chose Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, a first-term lawmaker on the Appropriations Committee, over a senior member from Appropriations who had indicated interest in serving.