Editorial: The Legislature must follow responsible guideposts in deciding redistricting

A second example: Although splitting counties for redistricting purposes is allowable, the Nebraska Supreme Court has set a high bar for such action. In 1992, the Legislature had to reconvene after the court ruled that lawmakers had acted unconstitutionally a year earlier when they split Madison County between two state legislative districts as part of redistricting. Splitting Madison County, the court said, was unconstitutional in two regards. The Legislature’s action violated Article III, section 5, of the Nebraska Constitution, which states that “county lines shall be followed whenever practicable” during redistricting. In addition, the court said, the Legislature should keep a county whole when it has a population sufficient to constitute a single legislative district.

These considerations apply directly to keeping Douglas County whole as state senators decide how to shrink the 2nd Congressional District by 47,000 residents in order to keep Nebraska’s three U.S. House districts equal in population. The district currently contains all of Douglas County plus western Sarpy County.