Editorial: The Omaha area benefits from its significant military connections

Perhaps the Omaha area will land the Space Command headquarters after a newly announced review of the siting decision. Perhaps not. The additional 1,400 personnel at Offutt Air Force Base, and investment of $1 billion to $2 billion in base construction, certainly would give a major economic boost as our area works to move past the COVID era.

In any case, discussion of the Space Command issue provides an occasion for the Omaha area to understand and appreciate our major military connections and the benefits that flow from them.

Offutt is one of Nebraska’s largest employers, and its annual economic impact to our area approaches some $2.7 billion. The base has around 8,000 military and civilian personnel, with nearly 32,000 military, civilians, contractors, dependents and retirees in the area.

Our area’s civilian support efforts for the base have long been well coordinated and energetic. That work has helped secure Offutt’s continued presence here amid ongoing debates over military resource allocation and base closures.