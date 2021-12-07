Editorial: The Omaha area must move ahead in strengthening public transportation

Transportation has been a key factor in Omaha’s development for generations. Indeed, our city’s very ability to become a significant regional center rests in large part on Union Pacific’s decision in the 1860s to have the Transcontinental Railroad begin in Nebraska at what was then a modest hamlet on the Missouri River.

In the present day, transportation remains crucial to our city’s — and the Omaha metro region’s — ability to maximize its potential and extend opportunity to all residents. The challenges are considerable, but here are three ways in which our area is seeing progress. It’s imperative to build on these current efforts.

ORBT rapid transit bus line. The ORBT usage on Dodge Street, averaging 10,727 rides per week in September, is the highest recorded in nearly two decades, according to Metro Transit, and has spurred significant community interest.