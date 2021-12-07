Editorial: The Omaha area must move ahead in strengthening public transportation

Transportation has been a key factor in Omaha’s development for generations. Indeed, our city’s very ability to become a significant regional center rests in large part on Union Pacific’s decision in the 1860s to have the Transcontinental Railroad begin in Nebraska at what was then a modest hamlet on the Missouri River.
In the present day, transportation remains crucial to our city’s — and the Omaha metro region’s — ability to maximize its potential and extend opportunity to all residents. The challenges are considerable, but here are three ways in which our area is seeing progress. It’s imperative to build on these current efforts.
ORBT rapid transit bus line. The ORBT usage on Dodge Street, averaging 10,727 rides per week in September, is the highest recorded in nearly two decades, according to Metro Transit, and has spurred significant community interest.
“We’ve heard from lots of people in our community that live or want to live near Dodge Street in order to take advantage of ORBT,” Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO, told The World-Herald. “That demand has generated a strong market for housing and transit-oriented development near our stations.”
The ORBT line, which just marked its one-year anniversary, has 27 stops between downtown Omaha and Westroads Mall. Last year, the city issued permits for nearly 1.4 million-square-feet of development — at a valuation of $188 million — within one-fourth of a mile of the ORBT route.
Surveys consistently show that a significant and growing portion of Omahans express a keen interest in — and need for — a robust public transit system. It’s rightly expected that any forward-looking regional city will make this a key community goal and build collaborative strategies to achieve progress.
24th Street study. Business leaders and community advocates have long pointed out that the lack of robust public transit service to North and South Omaha undermines our area’s ability to connect many low-income residents with local job opportunities. Households find their employment prospects limited. Businesses are frustrated in filling positions and achieving growth.
Metro’s designation of 24th Street as its next transit priority corridor is a significant step forward to help address this problem. A $1.6 million federal grant will fund a study of the 24th Street corridor as prelude to developing major transit investments.
Development of well-functioning, fully developed north-south public transit services in Omaha stands as one of our city’s central needs. Achieving that ultimate goal can unlock major benefits for households and neighborhoods and lift our economy to new heights.
Regional planning/collaboration. The Omaha area has begun taking steps to promote dialogue and cooperation on regional transportation planning. One vehicle is ConnectGO, which aims to promote regional coordination through dialogue and planning by a wide range of Omaha-area officials and specialists — corporate leaders, community volunteers, public and private organizations, infrastructure and transportation experts.
The metro area should focus 40% of its long-term transportation spending on public transit needs, according to a ConnectGO report developed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.
In addition, in 2019 the Legislature approved creation of an elected seven-member regional transportation board with taxing authority up to 10 cents per $100 valuation. A municipality could join the entity only through approval by two-thirds by its elected board. The Greater Omaha Chamber and the League of Nebraska Municipalities supported the bill, by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, as a better way to fund the Metro Transit system and carry out transportation planning for the area.
With these initiatives, the Omaha area has launched worthy efforts for long-term progress. Much work remains ahead. It’s time to get moving.