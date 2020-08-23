Editorial: The Postal Service must be saved, and it can be

The Postal Service isn’t supposed to use tax money and it does need big reforms.

The biggest problem is that in 2006, Congress required the service to create a $72 billion fund for future retiree health benefits. That’s a practice not required of other government agencies and not followed in the private sector. According to the Associated Press, those payments pushed the Postal Service into the red. “Excluding those health payments, it has finished each year with revenue surpluses for most of the past decade.”

Congress also requires that USPS retirement assets be invested only in special U.S. Treasury bonds, which sharply limits returns.

Lawmakers have proposed repealing the requirement to prefund retiree health care. Whether Congress takes that step or not, it should allow retirement funds to be invested more broadly, as are most federal pensions. The service also should be authorized to raise its rates on paper mail more than the consumer price index, which is the current limit. It also should raise its parcel rate, which it has the power to do outside of its contracts. And it could eliminate Saturday delivery, which has been estimated to save $1 billion a year.