Editorial: The regents can benefit NU and Nebraska by rejecting Pillen's CRT proposal

Experience from other states provides a warning: Once a board of regents allows partisan politics to determine university policy, that step emboldens politicians and party activists to interfere further. In addition, university administration — president, chancellors — becomes an ongoing target of political sniping. Nebraskans have seen just such a partisan assault in recent days. By voting "no" on the Pillen proposal, the Board of Regents can keep the door firmly shut to entangling university policy-making with self-serving politics.

• A "no" vote would safeguard free thought in academia. Academic freedom, for generations, has been a core principle of university life. The Pillen resolution attempts to slap a straitjacket on the free exchange of ideas. Contrary to claims from the proposal's supporters, regulation of intellect is not free speech. This free speech requirement is a two-way street, by the way: Nebraskans of whatever philosophical persuasion — left, right or center — should champion open debate and discussion, even if it means their deeply held beliefs are challenged. Such debate, openly and honestly encouraged, is a key requirement of a free society — and certainly of a university.