Editorial: The timing is right to create a pedestrian-friendlier Old Market

These next couple years are a particularly opportune time to refresh the Old Market, as commerce rebounds from the pandemic and the city reworks Gene Leahy Mall and its riverfront, adding a science museum and numerous new features.

Those attractions, set to be completed in 2022-23, will bring residents and visitors downtown anew.

Without much expense, as Marks pointed out, the Old Market could offer an enjoyable, fresh experience — a strolling shopping, dining and entertainment district without the awkward dance pedestrians must do now with cars rolling through or cruising for parking places.

We know this works, and we know it’s pleasant. Cities large and small all over the world offer such areas. Boston; Boulder; Iowa City; Aspen; Burlington, Vermont, and many other communities have created wonderful pedestrian malls.

Imagine dining not adjacent to Howard Street, but in the center of Howard Street, or playing cornhole on 11th. Winter could feature ice sculptures and a holiday festival with enclosed pop-up shops.

Cars trolling for parking spots account for about a third of vehicles in congested areas and contribute heavily to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions — while you might be trying to enjoy a meal al fresco. Care for a little carbon monoxide with your appetizer?