Editorial: The timing is right to create a pedestrian-friendlier Old Market

Omaha History Detective Bob Marks, who has been writing a weekly column for The World-Herald, hit the nail on the head Sunday: “The only thing detracting from the ambiance of the Old Market is the automobile.”
He proposed closing Howard Street to vehicle traffic from 10th to 12th Streets, and 11th Street from Harney to Jackson, but the specific details aren’t as important as the concept, which we strongly encourage the city and Old Market merchants to study.
Omahans properly love and take pride in the Old Market, which 50-plus years ago was a pioneering conversion of warehouses and industrial space into urban shopping and nightlife.
It’s been a draw for locals and visitors all that time, as it’s evolved from something of a curiosity and hippie hangout to a family friendly destination that manages to be both gritty and upscale. The Old Market is a spot to find Star Wars figures, snarky T-shirts and real art; to grab an ice cream cone, a local brew or have an anniversary dinner.
That’s a charming and quirky mix, but the district also is a bit down in the mouth, with vacant and worn spots. It faces competition from Aksarben Village, the reviving Blackstone and north downtown areas; old neighborhoods such as Dundee and Benson; and coming developments such as the rebuilt Crossroads and Heartwood Preserve.
These next couple years are a particularly opportune time to refresh the Old Market, as commerce rebounds from the pandemic and the city reworks Gene Leahy Mall and its riverfront, adding a science museum and numerous new features.
Those attractions, set to be completed in 2022-23, will bring residents and visitors downtown anew.
Without much expense, as Marks pointed out, the Old Market could offer an enjoyable, fresh experience — a strolling shopping, dining and entertainment district without the awkward dance pedestrians must do now with cars rolling through or cruising for parking places.
We know this works, and we know it’s pleasant. Cities large and small all over the world offer such areas. Boston; Boulder; Iowa City; Aspen; Burlington, Vermont, and many other communities have created wonderful pedestrian malls.
Imagine dining not adjacent to Howard Street, but in the center of Howard Street, or playing cornhole on 11th. Winter could feature ice sculptures and a holiday festival with enclosed pop-up shops.
Cars trolling for parking spots account for about a third of vehicles in congested areas and contribute heavily to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions — while you might be trying to enjoy a meal al fresco. Care for a little carbon monoxide with your appetizer?
That’s not to mention the steady noise from tires on the Old Market’s charming bricks, the periodic roar of motorcycles or monster trucks, and the joy of listening to someone’s fender-shaking bass while trying to carry on a conversation.
Details can be worked out among merchants and the city. Deliveries can be arranged. Electric shuttles could be available — and could be an entrepreneurial opportunity — for those who need help navigating a few blocks from abundant nearby parking.
We can boost the Old Market’s ambiance and relevance as a keystone of a vital downtown. This clear opportunity is before us.